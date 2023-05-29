Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$123.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMO. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.68. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$111.88 and a 12-month high of C$138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

