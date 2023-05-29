Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKSC traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.42. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,740.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of South Carolina news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,838.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,740.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,650 shares of company stock valued at $114,528. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.