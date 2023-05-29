Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 706,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Bankinter stock remained flat at $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

