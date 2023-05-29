Barclays Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$81.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.54.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.25. The company has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$76.40 and a 12-month high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

