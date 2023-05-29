Barclays Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $42.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.46) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,308.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,328.98. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

