Barclays Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $165.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.17.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

