Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.
A number of analysts have commented on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Baxter International
Baxter International Trading Down 0.1 %
BAX opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.66.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.