Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of analysts have commented on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Baxter International Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $76.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.