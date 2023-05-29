Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,727

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,522 ($31.37) to GBX 2,727 ($33.92) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLWYF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($27.99) to GBX 2,330 ($28.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,620 ($32.59) to GBX 2,670 ($33.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. Bellway has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

