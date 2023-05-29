Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

