Betterment LLC Acquires 6,906 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,238. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

