Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $36,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.68. 917,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,046. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

