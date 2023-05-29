Betterment LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Betterment LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Betterment LLC owned about 2.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $384,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 635,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 184,401 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,195,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.37. 4,825,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,906. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

