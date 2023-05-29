Betterment LLC Grows Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of CMF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 171,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

