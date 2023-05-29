Betterment LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 161,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $421.95. 5,531,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,742. The firm has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

