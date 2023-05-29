Betterment LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 18.9% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,515,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.36. 2,347,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average of $200.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

