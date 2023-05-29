Betterment LLC Purchases 4,870 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.40. 63,006,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,513,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $349.25.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

