Betterment LLC Sells 12,444 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Betterment LLC lessened its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,312,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GMOM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.24. 7,038 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

