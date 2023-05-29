Betterment LLC Sells 151,789 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Betterment LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,108,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $153,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

