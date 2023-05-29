Betterment LLC Sells 6,190 Shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Betterment LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VAMO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.29. 13,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

