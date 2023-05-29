BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.62.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 36.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,467,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 841,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

