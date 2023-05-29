BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Lifted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 2.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 136,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.49. 725,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,920. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.87 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

