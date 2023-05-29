Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Biomerica Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.62. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth $808,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biomerica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,157,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

