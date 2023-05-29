Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Biomerica Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.62. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.15%.
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
