Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $114.89 or 0.00413991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $81.21 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,750.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00123962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,405,375 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

