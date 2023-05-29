Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $30,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bitfarms by 109,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 1,809,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,908. The stock has a market cap of $240.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

BITF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

