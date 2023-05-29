BitShares (BTS) Price Down 3.9% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $153,285.54 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003126 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003104 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,000,653 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

