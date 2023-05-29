BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 48.6% in May

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $127,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BKN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.11. 45,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

