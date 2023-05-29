Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Update

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 570,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.30. 197,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,855. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

