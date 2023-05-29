Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of OWL opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 2,801.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $25,461,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,838,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,113,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

