BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 5th

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,250. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$12.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.72.

