BMO Capital Markets Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $44.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.30.
Exelon Stock Performance
EXC opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Exelon Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.
Insider Transactions at Exelon
In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
