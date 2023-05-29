BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZRE traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.43. 3,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,409. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$19.93 and a 12-month high of C$25.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.55.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.