BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZUT)

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE ZUT traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 23.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is 22.90. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of 21.39 and a 12 month high of 27.71.

