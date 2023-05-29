Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

Bogota Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,786. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

