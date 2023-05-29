Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bogota Financial Stock Performance
Bogota Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,786. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%.
Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Bogota Financial Company Profile
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
