Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bolloré Stock Down 0.9 %

BOIVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. 32,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Bolloré has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.00.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.