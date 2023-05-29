Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Trading Down 2.2%

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Bowl America Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.70.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

