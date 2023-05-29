Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Short Interest Update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 12,460,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Bowlero Price Performance

NYSE BOWL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

BOWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bowlero news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,047,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,764,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,200,627 shares of company stock valued at $78,451,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOWL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.