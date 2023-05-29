Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BREZR. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 11.2 %

BREZR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 233,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

