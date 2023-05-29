Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of BWX Technologies worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 473,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,256,000 after purchasing an additional 450,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 220.8% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 401,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.63. 569,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $67.50.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

