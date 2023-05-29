Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $24.36 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,383 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Adobe by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 15,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Adobe by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 583,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $196,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Adobe by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $23.33 on Monday, reaching $415.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,785. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

