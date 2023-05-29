Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.48 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

