Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $537.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,860. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $549.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 274.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,387 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,136. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.70.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

