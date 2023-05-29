Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,454. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

