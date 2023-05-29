Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,995 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,796,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

