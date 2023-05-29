Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 904 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 37,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,171. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

