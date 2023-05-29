Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Invests $9 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,928 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,000. SEA comprises approximately 2.5% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,553,864 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $535,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,481 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP raised its stake in SEA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in SEA by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,951,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 577,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.12. 6,617,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,255. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

