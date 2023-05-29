Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 14,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 520,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,458,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,890. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

