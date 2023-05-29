Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Target Price at $2.52

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $140,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

BLND stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.85.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

