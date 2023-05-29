Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Target Price at $2.52

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.24.
Several research firms have issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.
In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $140,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BLND stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.85.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
