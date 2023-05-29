Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target at $16.86

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 854,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 544,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,106,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 431,412 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 351,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

