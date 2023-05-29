Brokerages Set Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Price Target at $10.96

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

