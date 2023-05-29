Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $85.67

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,942 shares of company stock worth $3,667,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

